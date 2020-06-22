SeniorSendoff: Bryce Dresen, Merrill

Congratulations to Bryce Dresen of Merrill High School.

Bryce was a three sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and track and field.

He received a senior athletic award this year, and was inducted into the Merrill Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was also involved in Link Crew, Youth Optimist Club, choir, and enjoys playing the guitar in his free time.

Bryce is headed to UW-Stout in the fall, where he'll major in technical education.

Congratulations on a great high school career, and good luck in the fall.