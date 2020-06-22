Ponderosa Motel torn down, to be replaced with apartments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Wausau began tearing down the former Ponderosa Motel on Monday, almost 5 years after a fire left the building vacant.

Those 4 years and 8 months were filled with meetings and decisions. The Marathon County Board acquired the property, Wausau later took control, and the building sat scarred and empty.

Monday afternoon, neighbors from the South East side of Wausau watched on as the Ponderosa perished. Some even set out lawn chairs to enjoy the long-fought end.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg worked on the project from her time on the County Board to her new role for the city. On Monday, she even hopped in the excavator and took some of the building down herself.

"I give these operators a lot of credit, there is a lot of art to what they're doing here," she said.

The lot is set to be sold to Emmerich Properties, to build an 8-unit apartment complex for elderly or disabled individuals.