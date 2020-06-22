No decision made yet for Medford School District on start of 2020-2021 school year

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- No decision was made on the start of the school year by the Medford School Board at their meeting Monday night.

During the meeting, the board did discuss several options for next year, which included a five day a week school, a four days of face to face learning with one day of virtual learning, as well as the option of all schooling being done virtually.

"One hundred percent virtual. One hundred percent virtual. We don't have kids in our building at all and we're teaching online everyday. Then I think another option is the modified, some virtual some face to face," said a school board member during the meeting.

The district did say they will be sending a survey out to parents and guardians asking questions about their preferences for the upcoming school year when it comes to learning.