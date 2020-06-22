MPD: Man intentionally sets fire at Madison apartment with woman, child inside

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department said a man has been arrested for domestic attempted homicide and arson.

A fire broke out inside an apartment in the 7000 block of Tree Lane at about 1 a.m. Monday.

A woman and her child were inside when the flames started. They were able to get out safely.

The suspect remained inside the apartment when Madison Fire arrived on scene. He had to be pulled from the burning apartment.

The case in now under investigation.

