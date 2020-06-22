Mixed weather conditions ahead

Scattered light rain mainly over the south and east portion of the News 9 area will gradually move away Monday evening as a cold front pushes away. The clouds will decrease some later in the night with lows around 53. The winds will be light from the northwest.

Tuesday looks partly sunny and comfortable with highs around 73. There is a 40% chance of a few brief showers in the afternoon as an upper level disturbance crosses the area and interacts with the daytime heating. Rainfall amounts should vary from a trace to perhaps 0.10 inch or so. There might be some claps of thunder in spots. Winds will be from the northwest at 7-15 mph.

Wednesday should again be partly sunny with lows around 50 and highs near 73. Isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon, but the somewhat better chance of rain will stay in west and south Wisconsin in the afternoon.

High pressure overhead Thursday should bring some very nice weather. Lows will be around 51 with highs around the upper 70s, pretty close to normal.

Things change already by Friday as a warm front approaches. It will bring a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The temperature should top out near 80. There is still a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Otherwise partly sunny and muggy conditions should prevail as highs climb to about 83 degrees.

The warm and sticky conditions are expected to persist into Sunday and Monday. Highs could climb to the mid or upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s. There is only a slight chance of a few thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 22-June 2020

1947 - Twelve inches of rain fell in forty-two minutes at Holt, MO, establishing a world rainfall record. That record was tied on January 24-25, 1956, at the Kilauea Sugar Plantation in Hawaii, as their state record was established with 38 inches of rain in 24 hours. (The Weather Channel)

1972 - Hurricane Agnes deluged Pennsylvania and New York State with torrential rains resulting in the most costly flood in U.S. history. In the Middle Susquehanna Valley of Pennsylvania, 24 hour rainfall amounts were generally 8 to 12 inches, with up to 19 inches in extreme southwestern Schuylkill County. At Wilkes-Barre, PA, the dike was breached destroying much of the town. Flooding resulted in 117 deaths and 3.1 billion dollars damage. (David Ludlum)