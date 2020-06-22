Lincoln Co. reports two gift card scams

Lincoln Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- Two residents of central Wisconsin were the targets of scammers over the last week.

In Merrill a resident received a call from someone claiming to be from an anti-virus software company about concerns with the resident's computer. The caller was allowed access to the computer and claimed he found issues with it, telling the resident he needed to purchase $900 in gift cards in order to fix it. After providing access to the codes on the gift cards, he realizes the thief had removed another $300 from his bank account. Deputies continue to investigate the scam.

An Irma man was the target of a Craigslist scam on Saturday. The victim made contact will a person selling a Jet Ski and trailer. They agreed on a price, but the seller insisted on being paid with Best Buy gift cards. The Jet Ski was to be delivered Saturday, but never showed up, leaving the victim out $3,400. The scammer only communicates via email, making them difficult to trace.