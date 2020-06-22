Gov. Evers appoints Marathon Co. Judge

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced Suzanne O'Neill as Marathon Co. Circuit Court judge.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Jill Falstad's retirement on July 3.

“I am pleased to appoint Suzanne O’Neill to the Marathon County Circuit Court. O’Neill brings a wealth of experience to the bench, having served in the State Public Defender’s Office for almost 30 years,” said Gov. Evers in a press release.

O'Neill has been a public defender in Marathon Co. since 1991, including management roles since 2004. She is active in the community: from being a past president of the Marathon County Bar Association and Marathon County Library Foundation, to helping found the Marathon County OWI Treatment Court and serving on dozens of committees.

Judge Falstead supports the appointment and calls O'Neill "uniquely qualified to serve as our next judge in Marathon County."

“I am humbled and honored that Governor Evers has appointed me to the Marathon County bench,” said O’Neill. “I remain dedicated to serving the people of Wisconsin and look forward to serving the state’s citizens in this new role. I would like to thank Governor Evers for the opportunity and for his confidence in my ability to serve as a fair and impartial jurist who will treat all with dignity and respect.”

O'Neill earned her law degree from DePaul University College of Law.