Cooler with shower chances to begin the week

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms possible, mainly during the afternoon.

High: 71 Wind: SW around 5, becoming NW

Tonight: Rain possible east of Wausau during the evening, then gradually becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 54 Wind: North-Northwest around 5

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers or an isolated storm during the afternoon.

High: 73 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15

There will be a cooler trend to begin the week and the rain chances should fade a bit. Enjoy the comfortable temperatures because the warmth and humidity will likely return by the weekend.

There will be plenty of clouds in the sky for today and some rain could develop. The highest chance of rain will be around Marathon county and locations to the south and east and mainly during the afternoon. With not much sun, high temps will linger in the upper 60s to low 70s as the wind shifts to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

An upper-level trough of low pressure will develop over the Midwest tonight and stick around through the middle of the week. This means the weather will remain cooler than normal and there will be some spotty showers or isolated storms for a couple more days. The highest chance for a widely scattered shower or storm will be during the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday and mainly around Marathon county or areas to the south. High temperatures on both days will reach the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday is the day with the least chance of precipitation during the work week. As of now, it looks like a sunny to partly cloudy day with the mercury rising into the middle and upper 70s.

Clouds will roll back into the area on Friday and the chance of rain and storms will increase later in the afternoon. Some of the storm activity could last into Saturday morning. Otherwise it will be warmer. High temps should reach the low 80s on Friday and Saturday, then rise into the mid 80s for Sunday.

Have a stupendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 22-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Record cold temperatures were reported in the High Plains Region. Rapid City, SD, reported a record low of 39 degrees, in sharp contrast to their record high of 102 degrees two days earlier, on the 20th. (The National Weather Summary)