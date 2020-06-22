20-29 age group has highest number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- Across the country, and in the Badger State, more and more young people are testing positive for COVID-19. The 20-29 age group in Wisconsin makes up 20% of all positive cases, that's more than any other age group and is equal to those 60 years and older.

It's also notable that while 20-29 year olds make up just 3% of COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin, those 60 and older make up 73% of deaths.

The biggest concern for health officials is that younger people could be spreading the virus to more vulnerable populations.

"They're kind of running by the stop signs, if you will, that we've put up for people to just pay attention to practicing safe social distancing, stay in your community," said Ray Przybelski with the Portage Co. Health Department.

In Portage County, 18 to 35 year olds make up over 60% of COVID-19 cases.

Marathon County is also seeing high numbers of COVID-19 positive tests among young people. In the county, 20-29 year olds make up 20% of cases. The 10-19 and 30-39 age groups each have 16% of cases in the county.

"What we really need people to understand is if you have the disease we really don't want you to give it to other people. And we don't think that you want to give it to other people either," said Judy Burrows with the Marathon Co. Health Dept.