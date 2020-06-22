1 person hurt in Oneida Co. stabbing

Town of Nokomis (WAOW) -- One person is hurt in a stabbing in Oneida Co. early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Sheriff officials say they got a call around 2:44 a.m. from a man saying he was not from the area, his girlfriend was intoxicated and he wanted to go home. The man reportedly also said people were coming to fight him.

The call came from Nokomis Park. Officials say another call came from that same area with the person saying his friend was stabbed twice in the side.

Authorities say 34-year-old Robert Williams of Panama City, Florida stabbed 28-year-old Andrew Wickland of Tomahawk during an altercation.

Wickland was taken to the hospital while Williams was taken to to jail. He is expected to face several different charges including recklessly endangering safety.