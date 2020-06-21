Two local brothers take on Mount Everest…at Rib Mountain State Park

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Early bird gets the worm they say.

Well, Sunday morning at Rib Mountain State Park a local teacher and coach from Antigo High School took on an interesting challenge along with friends' family and even some strangers.

Starting at 6 AM, Casey Hildebrant and his younger brother Brody along with twelve others hit the road to complete the Everesting Challenge right here in Marathon County.

The challenge is an activity in which cyclists ascend and descend a given hill multiple times to equal the elevation of Mount Everest.

Casey along with others, biked up Rib Mountain State Park 54 times, what they say is the equivalent of Mount Everest.

"It's (the challenge) been around for a long time actually a Wausau native did it on this hill like two years ago," said Casey.

Vince Dinkel, another rider participating in the challenge says, "its definitely a challenge no matter who does it but its not an impossible feet and i think we're proving that today."

After a three year break from biking Casey's brother got him back on the saddle, motivating and pushing him to do better.

This ride was something new to look forward to as races across the country canceled.

"Actually Chicago has one of the biggest series and they actually just canceled it for 2020 so that was really tough cause we've been working really hard for that," said Casey.

That hard work, finally paying off at Rib Mountain State Park.

After this ride, Brody could potentially set a world record for the youngest to ever complete the challenge at just 15 years old. But, they're waiting on confirmation from the official Everesting organization.

