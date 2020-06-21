Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND…

NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND EAST CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

445 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

north central and northwestern Wisconsin.