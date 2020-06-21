Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND…
NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND EAST CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT
445 PM CDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
north central and northwestern Wisconsin.