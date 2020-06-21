SeniorSendoff: Kalani Mailo

Typically for Senior Sendoff's we receive an email with a description and pictures attached and from that we write a script.

However for this particular Sendoff, I think to do anything other than to use pieces from the original email for this web story would be a huge disservice to this young woman. So to Kalani Mailo:

"Nani is the last one to graduate from our family and was hoping for our mother to be able to watch her walk. Though due to an unforeseen reason our mother passed away January of 2019.

Kalani's shown in the last year just how much courage and strength she truly has. Pushing herself further and farther than any young adult her age.

She loves spending time with her family. Her sister, her brother in law and 3 nieces.

Including helping to care for her 4 year old niece who has leukemia.

She has the biggest and kindest heart. And plans to go to college for psychology, specifically for children.

We couldn't be more proud of her. And know that her mother is watching over her and if she could, would tell her just how happy and proud of her she truly is as well. We love you Nani!"

An absolutely incredible submission. So from all of us here at WAOW, Congratulations Kalani and good luck as you begin your college career.