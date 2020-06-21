SeniorSendoff: Ben Cayley

For this Senior Sendoff, we'd like to honor Ben Cayley of Wausau East.

Ben did a little bit of everything for the Lumberjacks, but we'll start outside of athletics first, to highlight the fact Ben played percussion for the Lumberjacks band.

But if you couldn't find Ben banging on his drums, you would almost certainly find him playing one of the three sports he participated in.

In the fall he was on the football field, in the winter it was the basketball court and in the spring it was the fairway and putting greens.

In his senior season, Ben was nominated for all-conference honors in basketball, as he averaged 14 points per game to go along with 3 boards and 3 assists per contest as well.

Ben is now off to UW-Stevens Point where he plans to study business and marketing in the fall.

So as always. we'd like to give Ben a big congratulations on all he's accomplished and wish him well in all his future endeavors.