MPD: Truck drives through crowd in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a truck drove through a crowd of people overnight, sending one person to the hospital.

At about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to North Frances and University Avenue.

When they arrived they found a large group of people in the street and one person who had been hit by the truck.

MPD said officers had to deal with several "uncooperative individuals" as they worked to help the victim. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect drove away before police got there.

Officers are now reviewing traffic cameras and leads as they try to identify the driver or the truck.

If you have information about this crime you are asked to call police at (608) 266-6014.