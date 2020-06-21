Dorchester Days Keeps 62 Year Tradition Alive

Dorchester -- (WAOW) Dorchester days, complete with carnival rides, fair food, cornhole and a tractor pull is still going on this year, but looks a lot different.

With many events through the state cancelled, organizers said they felt the need to push on, for the sake of their community.

“There was a lot of extra meetings ... but after 62 years we felt responsible for holding this thing. We didn’t want to see it all just ... stop” said Organizer Wayne Rau. He spoke to the tradition, that this events hold and the tough decision the committee went back and forth on.

While there may not be a Ferris wheel or kettle corn, those in attendance are grateful for a sense of normal.

Organizers Maggie and her father Wayne have been hosting the events cornhole tournament for they past five years, and we’re glad to make it happen. "Everyone's happy to be back with their little cornhole family."

While they said the event is usually made up of a couple dozen teams, all from the surrounding Dorchester area, they noted that many new faces were in attendance. "Some of the regulars decided to stay at home this year, which is okay, but it's interesting to have new people too."

Many of the participants traveled the distance to be here.

Participant Alan Murphy drove 75 miles from Park Falls to participate, and Bob Heil's team came from Bessemer, MI.

Saturdays Festivities were completed with a live band and tractor pull.

On Sunday, you can attend to see the Antique Tractor Show.