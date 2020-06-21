Blastomycosis Warning for Busy Outdoor Season

Wausau -- (WAOW) This is a picture of a lab named Nud -- short for nudder budder.

Two weeks ago nud started acting strange, he had trouble breathing and quickly began throwing up blood

His owner sara took him to the vet, and was told he had a collapsed lung.

They ran some tests, the results said he has blastomycosis.

Nud died 8 days later.

Owner Sara Sperka chronicled her story on Facebook -- "we only had one swim this summer, and it was at paff park"

We spoke to Wausua veterinarian Dr. Brittany Bloch --finding out what you need to know -- about Blastomycosis.

"it's inhaled as a spore. Typically it is inhaled and thats how it gets into the body and once it gets into the body it turns into a budding yeast and thats what causes all the signs that we see"

Nud is just one case of an infection that plagues central wisconsin

"it's crazy how ive never really heard of it, but yes wisconsin is one fo the states that gets it and actually gets it really hard here. One you start talking about something, its amazing how people really start opening up about it, now i know tons of people that their dogs have had blasto"

The CDC does warn that this problem is bigger than wisconsin, and effects humans as well.

"people can get sick from it, i personally kknow a couple people that have had it // and it can cause soe pretty significan pneumonia and disease in humans as well"

The cdc informs yearly rates of blasto range from 10 to 40 cases per 100,000 persons in a county.

Dr. block says people should stay calm, and be informed.

"its not something to fear, definitely don't keep your dog locked up all the time, let them live a good life. Just know the signs and what to look for"