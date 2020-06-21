4.6 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; no new deaths

(WKOW) -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests to come back positive jumped again Sunday, however, fewer tests were reported.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,051 new test results, of which 280--or 4.6 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage June 21 4.6 June 20 3.8 June 19 2.5 June 18 4.0 June 17 2.6 June 16 2.4 June 15 2.8 June 14 2.6 June 13 2.4 June 12 2.8

Health officials did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving the total at 744.

Also in the latest numbers reported Saturday from the DHS, there were 17 new hospitalizations.

Thirteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. June 21 0 17 744 3220 June 20 14 26 744 3203 June 19 11 17 730 3177 June 18 7 32 719 3160 June 17 9 32 712 3128 June 16 9 35 703 3096 June 15 2 12 694 3061 June 14 1 14 692 3049 June 13 2 32 691 3035 June 12 7 27 689 3003

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(A timeline of the virus' spread in Wisconsin is available here.)

Number of positive cases and deaths by county