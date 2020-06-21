 Skip to Content

4.6 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; no new deaths

3:51 pm News, Wisconsin News

(WKOW) -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests to come back positive jumped again Sunday, however, fewer tests were reported.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,051 new test results, of which 280--or 4.6 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

Percentage of positive cases

DatePercentage
June 214.6
June 203.8
June 192.5
June 184.0
June 172.6
June 162.4
June 152.8
June 142.6
June 132.4
June 122.8

Health officials did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving the total at 744.

Also in the latest numbers reported Saturday from the DHS, there were 17 new hospitalizations.

Thirteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
June 210177443220
June 2014267443203
June 1911177303177
June 187327193160
June 179327123128
June 169357033096
June 152126943061
June 141146923049
June 132326913035
June 127276893003

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(A timeline of the virus' spread in Wisconsin is available here.)

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 6/21/2020Negative as of 6/21/2020Deaths as of 6/21/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/21/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/21/2020
Adams101,312249.820%
Ashland3667019.10%
Barron313,258068.50%
Bayfield31,016120.033%
Brown2,58028,70939993.12%
Buffalo6892245.633%
Burnett2727113.150%
Calumet922,9082184.72%
Chippewa694,2530108.40%
Clark581,8486168.210%
Columbia684,2251119.41%
Crawford312,2040190.30%
Dane1,09852,16032207.23%
Dodge4348,6485494.41%
Door402,4303145.88%
Douglas201,986046.10%
Dunn293,112065.20%
Eau Claire1617,0220156.30%
Florence2348046.10%
Fond du Lac2908,3976283.42%
Forest354573388.19%
Grant1254,68112241.210%
Green802,5471217.01%
Green Lake241,5230128.00%
Iowa211,931088.90%
Iron2321135.050%
Jackson242,1391117.04%
Jefferson1775,4394209.12%
Juneau282,2381106.04%
Kenosha1,41614,93439841.23%
Kewaunee441,2331216.12%
La Crosse2508,9980212.10%
Lafayette541,0630322.70%
Langlade71,158036.50%
Lincoln81,382028.70%
Manitowoc685,023185.61%
Marathon1115,857182.11%
Marinette423,8713103.67%
Marquette9957159.211%
Menominee41,009087.40%
Milwaukee10,26792,3803711076.04%
Monroe463,9671101.12%
Oconto462,8160122.50%
Oneida171,998048.10%
Outagamie39613,0398214.32%
Ozaukee2075,52515234.57%
Pepin1499013.80%
Pierce572,2910137.00%
Polk402,993192.33%
Portage914,6300128.90%
Price2804014.80%
Racine2,08121,212581065.03%
Richland151,337485.527%
Rock79113,67823489.03%
Rusk11647077.60%
Sauk965,8033151.03%
Sawyer91,648055.00%
Shawano683,1960165.80%
Sheboygan1857,1824160.62%
St. Croix1285,1101145.61%
Taylor9850044.20%
Trempealeau913,0190309.10%
Vernon292,094095.00%
Vilas10933046.30%
Walworth4987,17518483.44%
Washburn41,019025.50%
Washington3217,71513238.64%
Waukesha1,00318,61238251.54%
Waupaca914,3375176.95%
Waushara202,291082.90%
Winnebago60114,62911353.72%
Wood324,022143.73%
Total24,819460,334744429.53%
Author Profile Photo

Tom Lally

Related Articles

Skip to content