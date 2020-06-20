Wet weather pattern

Tonight: Showers continue.

Low: 59 Wind: ENE ~ 5 bec. calm

Sunday: Lingering showers mostly over the north half of the area in the morning gradually end. Breaks of sun developing and breezy.

High: 77 Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday night: Rain returns later Sunday night.

Low: 59

Grab the rain gear- a wet and cooler weather pattern will take over this week. Nearly each day of the week ahead will hold small chances for rain showers to develop.

The heavier rain showers we had earlier today will become more scattered throughout the evening. A few thunderstorms could be strong in the southern half of the News 9 area. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 50s.

Father's Day on Sunday will still hold the chance for a few stray showers or weaker storms, but widespread rain is unlikely. A few peaks of sun will work in and high temperatures will get up to the mid to low 70s. If you plan on doing any outdoor activities have a plan in mind in case a shower develops, but don't cancel your plans. Most showers will be few & far between and shouldn't ruin the whole day. Rain chances will go up at night.

Monday will be another day to potentially see some heavier batches of rain and stronger storms. Highs will get into the mid 70s. Tuesday & Wednesday will be cooler with temperatures getting into the low 70s. Tuesday there might be some sun in the morning, before a weak disturbance moves in in the afternoon triggering spotty showers. A somewhat stronger disturbance should slide through Wednesday kicking up some showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will slowly warm going into the weekend, back into the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great Father's Day! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 20,2020 at 3:30 PM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thirty-eight cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 97 degrees at Flint, MI, and 104 degrees at Chicago, IL, equalled records for the month of June. Thunderstorms in North Dakota produced baseball size hail near Kief, and wind gusts to 100 mph near McGregor. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)