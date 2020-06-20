SeniorSendoff: Lakeland Boys Golf Seniors

For this Senior Sendoff we'd like to highlight the amazing group of seniors on the Lakeland boys golf team.

From left to right allow me to introduce Anson Nomm, Alan Bengtson and Jake Collins.

These three young men put together quite the run in their high school career. Making it to state golf every single season they played.

And something tells me had this season not been cancelled we would have seen them back there yet again.

So Anson, Alan and Jake, congratulations on everything you accomplished and good luck in whatever comes next.