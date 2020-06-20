SeniorSendoff: Courtney Williams

For this Senior Sendoff, we'd like to introduce you to Courtney Williams.

Courtney is now a graduate of Stratford high school. However, while she was there, she spent the first two years as a Tiger she playing basketball and volleyball.

Courtney will now be attending North Central Technical college in the fall where she will be enrolled in their Medical Laboratory Technician Program.

Which she got a head start on by completing their Emergency Medical Technician Program before even setting foot on campus.

So Courtney we of course want to say congratulations on all you've accomplished and wish you good luck and continued success in all you do.