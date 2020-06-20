Marshfield Police Department is looking for a missing man

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Zachary L. Vasa was last seen Saturday June 13th, 2020 at a residence in Marshfield. Leaving the residence under unknown circumstances.

He is 32 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6 and weighs 135 lbs.

Family and friends reported not being able to reach him which they say is unusual.

If you have more information the Marshfield Police Department is asking you to contact them.

