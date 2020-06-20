La Crosse County adds list of locations where people visited who later tested positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department now has a web page to notify the public of locations where risk of exposure to COVID-19 has occurred.

The website can be found here

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said the page is to inform, not to spread blame.

“This list of establishments, together with information from the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, inform community residents of actions they can take to protect themselves from exposure to the virus. It is not a list of businesses who have done something wrong,” said Jen Rombalski, RN, MPH, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “The website includes locations where those who have a lab-confirmed case of COVID 19 have been when they were in the period most likely to share the virus.”

The page breaks down the locations into low, medium, and high risk. It also lists the dates when known positives were at the location.

A number of the places mentioned by the health department earlier this week including Pettibone Beach and several bars, are in the high risk section.

Anyone who was at any of the high-risk locations during the time period in question is asked to fill out a Risk Screening and Referral Form to be referred for testing.

Five senior living facilities are listed in the low risk category.

Five YMCA Summer School Age locations also fell into the low risk category.

The county said they would be updating their list as new information comes in about the spread of the virus.

