Flood Advisory from SAT 9:21 AM CDT until SAT 1:15 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas
for…
Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
Western Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Wood County in central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…
Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 115 PM CDT.
* At 921 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain and
isolated thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor
flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Weston, Rib
Mountain, Mosinee, Whiting, Bevent, Pittsville, Lake Wazeecha,
Babcock, Plover, Rothschild, Nekoosa, Schofield, Knowlton, Port
Edwards, Ringle and Stratford.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
&&