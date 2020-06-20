A rally in Wausau for Transgender rights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday afternoon members of Wausau Transfam Alliance along with Art & Soul Innovation hosted a rally for Transgender right at Yawkey Park.

Founder of Wausau Transfam Alliance, Jaxon Seeger says, "the Trump Administration recently finalized a rule that would be stripping Transgender people of their rights when it comes to healthcare."

Which is part of a larger trend, making a point that the existing protections against sex discrimination, aren't enough.

Currently, in federal law there is no explicit protection for LGBTQ+ people

and there's no protection against their discrimination at the state level in Wisconsin.

"So we saw the supreme court ruling come down earlier this week that was I mean it was a landmark victory for the queer community on job discrimination but that ruling specifically in the decision it stated that there were areas in which that ruling would not have any implications," said Grace Noviestolen, Board Vice President for Art & Soul Innovation

Members of Wausau Transfam Alliance along with Art & Soul Innovation say the ability to discriminate must end.

Hoping to make a difference not only statewide but here in Central Wisconsin as well.

"Its really important to keep up that fight, even with that victory we can celebrate that but keep going," said Noviestolen.

Both organizations say this change they're asking for impacts all queer people but will likely impact trans people the most.