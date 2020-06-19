WATCH: Juneteenth Flag raised over state Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Juneteenth flag was raised Friday morning for the first time over the Capitol in Madison as state leaders commemorated the end of slavery in America on this date in 1865.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will fly at the State Capitol Friday in celebration of the holiday.

Members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus held a ceremony on the observation deck where they raised the flag, talked about the history of the holiday and read President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday commemorates this day in 1865 when tens of thousands of African-Americans in Texas learned they had been emancipated, more than two years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863 ending slavery in the U.S.

The Rainbow Pride Flag will be temporarily removed but will fly again over the East wing on Saturday. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin flag will continue to fly on the East wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as it does every day.