Unsettled weather ahead

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of scattered showers, maybe a few t-storms.

High: 80 Wind: SW becoming W 4-10

Tonight: Plenty of clouds with a chance of showers.

Low: 58 Wind: Becoming NNE ~ 5

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with areas of rain likely, possibly a t-storm.

High: 75 Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Clouds mixed with some sun. Overall drier but a stray shower or two still possible.

High: 78

A more seasonal and wet weather pattern will take over for the next week, bringing multiple chances for rain and storms.

Today will be mostly cloudy and one of the warmer days of the week ahead as highs reach into the low 80s. Morning rain chances will remain strongest to the far south, otherwise we should be dry until pop-up showers and storms develop later this afternoon. At the moment no storms that develop look to be on the severe side. Slow moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

After a cold front pushes through the area, temperatures on Saturday will struggle to make it into the mid 70s. Heavier rain showers and storms will work in for Saturday. In the morning there will be chances for a few lighter rain showers before much heavier and widespread showers work in by the afternoon and evening.

Father's Day on Sunday will have some lingering showers here and there but it will remain mainly dry. Don't cancel your outdoor plans yet but have a backup in case a stray shower moves through. Highs to end the weekend will get into the upper 70s.

Next workweek will stay on the mild side with temps in the mid to low 70s with scattered shower chances.

Enjoy the weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 19, 2020 at 2:30 AM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in the central U.S. for Father's Day. Fifteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date. Severe thunderstorms in Minnesota and Wisconsin produced softball size hail near River Falls WI, and wind gusts to 80 mph at Menomonie WI. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)