Three Wausau siblings make cards for nursing home residents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Brueggeman kids have been working on the gifts to donate to area nursing home residents for about a week now.

Friday they decorated cards.

The three plan to have enough to give to 70 people at Pride TLC Therapy and Living Campus in Weston.

Raegan, the oldest, says they hope this community service brings joy to others who might not get to see family and friends right now.

"We're doing this because we want to make people happy," said Raegan Brueggeman. "And even though we can't go and see them be happy, we know that this will make them happy."

They can't personally deliver the gifts because of Covid-19 precautions, but look forward to seeing the reactions from residents.