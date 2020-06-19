Summer solstice & Father’s Day

There are a couple of neat things on the calendar this weekend I thought it would be fun to take a closer look at.

First, the SUMMER SOLSTICE!

I know I look forward in the early spring to the rapidly increasing daylight and anticipate those long summer days! They are here for sure. Isn't it great be able to go outside at 5 a.m. or 9 p.m. if you wish and have some light to work with?

Interestingly, even though the sunlight is at its maximum right now, our average temperatures don't peak until about mid July. The oceans and atmosphere have such large volumes of water and air that it takes quite some time to heat them up and cool them off.

So how often does Father's Day really feel like true summer around here? Well I would say over the past five years, we had some summerlike warmth on three of the five years. We also had thunderstorms and substantial rain on two of the last five Father's Days.

So what does the forecast look like for Father's Day this year? Check it out below. It is not too bad. There could be some showers early in the morning, especially in the Northwoods. Otherwise it should be breezy with some patchy sunshine and highs in the 70s. There might be some isolated brief showers later in the day.

Enjoy your weekend out there everyone! Stay safe and healthy.