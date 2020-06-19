Stevens Point Police searching for baseball bat beating suspect

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point police officers were called to the block of 2700 block of Lindenbergh Avenue early Friday morning for a report of an altercation.

During the incident, two females were struck and severely injured by a baseball bat. One sustained injuries to her head, the other to her arm. Witnesses identified a male of interest, who fled the scene.

The Stevens Point Police Department is looking for help locating Lavonte Green, who is a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the where abouts of Lavonte Green is asked to contact the Stevens Point Police Department through one of the following methods:

Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1500

Detective Kent Lepak at 715-346-1513

The Department feels it's an isolated incident and have no further information at this time.