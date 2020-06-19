Stevens Point Police Chief resigns

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission announced Friday morning that they're accepting the resignation of Martin Skibba as police chief.

The resignation is effective immediately.

According to the press release, Skibba was subject to a Notice of Disciplinary Action which included a 15-business day suspension. During the suspension additional information was brought to the attention of the Commission that warranted further investigation — including a vote of no confidence.

The Wausau Police Department were used as outside investigators to gather more information. The commission reviewed the information related to Skibba's conduct and determined further action was necessary. During the period of review, Skibba submitted his resignation to the committee.

The Commission is designating Assistant Chief Tom Zenner as Interim Police Chief while the search process begins for a new Chief.