SeniorSendoff: Ally Nickel, SPASH

Congratulations to Ally Nickel of SPASH.

She's a three sport athlete, one of those being golf. She received a varsity letter in golf all four years of high school.

Ally helped her team advance to the state competition this past year, and was all conference first team for three of her four years with the Panthers.

She's also competed in a number of Wisconsin Junior PGA tournaments.

Ally also likes to figure skate and dance. She started both activities when she was just three years old.

In dance, she made the first ever competitive dance team at her studio.

On skates, she's competed in a number of events, earning many medals as an individual skater.

And she's done that all while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

Ally is headed to UW-Stevens Point in the fall, where she'll study nursing.

Congratulations and best of luck in the fall.