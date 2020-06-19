Rhinelander mayor seeks public input guiding city’s future

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander Mayor Chris Frederickson is seeking public input during a "work session" to guide the future of the city.

The upcoming session is a continuation of previous sessions that sought input from city staff for objectives and priorities of city departments.

“Input from the public is critical to charting the city’s course and addressing our challenges,” said Mayor Frederickson. “It is my hope strong participation will provide for more informed decision making."

The session is on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 pm in the City Council Chambers. The public is encouraged to bring their thoughts ideas and feedback to the session.

Physical distancing standards will be practiced during the session.