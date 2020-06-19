Pool closures leave area Parkinson’s patients without necessary therapy

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- With pools closed due to COVID-19, people with Parkinson's or other muscular conditions aren't getting the therapy they need.

Laurie Prochnow, a Wausau resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015. Since then, she has depended on the use of pools to get exercise.

"The warmth of the water is one thing that really relaxes your muscles," Prochnow said. "The other thing is that you can do more in the water because of less resistance."

Since the pandemic hit, Prochnow has gone months without her preferred form of exercise. She said she's noticed increased difficulties in walking and balance, as well as mental frustrations.

"You really realize when you feel good, how important that is," Prochnow said. "If I look back to how I felt in January compared to how I feel now, it’s just two different worlds."

North Central Health Care now has a new facility that could ease some of those frustrations.

CEO Michael Loy said the closures from the pandemic allowed them the opportunity to finish work on their new pool.

"The former pool was getting ready to close, and it was a very old pool that was reaching the very end of its useful life," he said.

The new pool is currently open for appointments only, but there will be a grand opening on July 16.

Loy said he hopes to be able to continue easing restrictions from there.

"There's certainly a lot of people that are interested in getting back into the pool, and we understand that and want to get them back as soon as we can," he said.

Prochnow says she can't wait to be back in the water.

"Now that they built the brand new pool, we're all excited to see the new pool and hopefully be able to use that soon," she said.