Former Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as UW System Interim President

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced Friday that former Govenor Tom G. Thompson will serve as UW System Interim President, effective July 1.

“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said in a press release. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”

The press release calls Thompson a "well known champion of Wisconsin's public universities."

University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen asked Thompson to serve as Interim President "because of his legacy of bringing people together and finding common ground."

“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” Petersen said in a press release. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style. He is perfectly suited to serve as Interim President.”

Regent Karen Walsh made a statement praising the selection.

“I have known Governor Thompson since he was in the state legislature, and he understands the importance of the UW System to the state of Wisconsin, including the key role that academic research plays in economic development,” Walsh said. “He is a pragmatic leader who seeks solutions. He has my confidence.”

At his request, Thompson will be paid the minimum amount under Board policy, $489,334 salary annually.

The Board of Regents will not commence a search for a permanent president for at least a year. Thompson will serve until a new president is hired and takes office.

Current System President Ray Cross will remain with the System as a consultant for 90 days after he leaves office June 30 to assist in Thompson's transition into the role.