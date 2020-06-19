Crandon man arrested for meth possession

Forest Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- On Thursday, the Forest County Drug Task Force performed a traffic stop for a vehicle violation in the Town of Lincoln.

The Forest County K9 Unit was deployed on, and K9 Leroy gave a positive indication on the vehicle. During the following vehicle search, police found approximately a quarter ounce of Methamphetamine in two bags and drug paraphernalia.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has been identified as Darrin Wilscon, of Crandon. He has been taken into custody for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

He is being held in Forest County Jail pending a bond hearing.