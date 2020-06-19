Cooler and wet pattern

Keep the umbrellas and raincoats handy. We are entering a very unsettled weather pattern that will bring frequent rain chances through a good part of next week. Furthermore, it won’t be nearly as warm as it has been recently. Temperatures will drop back to near 60 Friday night, with highs in the low 70s Saturday. The winds will generally be light and variable over the period becoming east Saturday at 5-10 mph.

A cold front is stalled out across Wisconsin. This combined with the moist air flowing in should generate scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Saturday. The rain could be fairly widespread at times Saturday and Saturday night in particular. Rain amounts should vary from around .30 to 1.0 inch generally. However, there could be a few strips where 1.5 inches or more occurs. So it looks like a good soaking for your lawns, gardens, and crops on the first day of astronomical summer. By the way the Summer Solstice occurs at 4:44 p.m. CDT. That is when the sun's rays will be directly overhead at 23.5 degrees north latitude, the farthest north for the year.

The rain should end Sunday morning in northern Wisconsin and much of Sunday looks quiet with even some breaks of sunshine possible. Highs could climb to the mid or upper 70s. It will be breezy with west winds up to 20 mph or so. It shouldn’t be too bad for spending some time outdoors on Father’s Day if you wanted to grill out for lunch or supper.

We do expect another organized area of rain to slide in later Sunday night and stick around Monday. Again, some places could get at least .50 inch of moisture. Lows will be in the upper 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s. For Tuesday, there might be some partial sunshine in the morning but then a weak disturbance will come through in the afternoon triggering spotty showers. Highs again will reach the low 70s, staying below normal.

A somewhat stronger disturbance should slide through Wednesday kicking up some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will change very little, staying below normal.

Thursday looks a bit brighter with partly sunny skies. However we can't rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon. The highs will likely remain in the low 70s.

A warm front is projected to push in next Friday. This may bring yet another round of showers and thunderstorms. It likely will turn muggy with temperatures sneaking up to around 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:30 p.m., 19-June 2020

Weather history:

Here is a look at Father's Day weather for the Wausau area the last several years!

2019: Low 48, High 62 (Rain .01”)

2018: Low 70, High 90 (Rain .86”)

2017: Low 57, High 71 (Rain .89”)