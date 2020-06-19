Click it or Ticket campaign starting in central Wisconsin Monday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Click it or Ticket campaign will kick off on Monday in central Wisconsin.

Officers will be monitoring traffic frequently looking for buckled seatbelts. They will be pulling over people who aren't buckled up.

Patrol Lieutenant Jillian Kurtzhals said the campaign is not about issuing citations.

"Our main goal during the campaign is just to educate everyone and just ensure that they are wearing their seatbelt to keep them safe and other people safe," she said.

The campaign ends July 5.