Badger State Games brings baseball back to Central Wisconsin

For the second weekend in a row, there was baseball in Central Wisconsin.

Friday marked the start of the second weekend of the Badger State Games Youth Baseball Tournament in Marshfield.

The weekend's action features 33 teams ranging in age from 9 to 15 competing against each other to be the best in their age bracket.

While the goal is to win the tournament, just the fact that the teams even get to play at all is already a victory in itself.

It's difficult you know, we didn't even know if we were going to get a season at first," said D.C. Everest 13U Assistant Coach Nick Latendresse.

"We're all just thankful to be out here right now, we're all just thankful to be out here playing, coming together as a team. You know, all these guys have been life long friends with each other, playing baseball with each other since they were like 3 or 4, so it's nice to see them all come together again."

The teams will continue to play over the weekend with the winners from each age bracket being determined on Sunday.