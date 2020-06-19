Antigo holds free drive-in movie event

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)-- The city of Antigo Park Recreation and Cemetery Department held a free drive-in movie event Friday evening.

The movie was shown at the Peaceful Valley Festival Grounds

The film of choice was the ever popular movie Aquaman.

No concessions were being sold but people attending were allowed to bring their own food and drinks.

The city has shown movies for the community during the summer for the past couple of summers but this is the first drive-in movie event they've put on.

The event giving families and friends the chance to have fun while being socially distant.

"I think that for a lot of people they may not have had that drive-in style experience so we're able to do that for them because we were given a lot of support from the community," said Sarah Repp the Parks Recreation and Cemetery Director for the city.

The next movie will be shown Friday July 17 at 9:15 p.m. More information about the movie will be available on the park department's Facebook page.