Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs take action against racial inequality

Madison, Wis. (WAOW)-- At a state executive meeting on Thursday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin voted in support of an action steps against racial inequality.

“Clubs have been offering safe spaces for kids for over 160 years, but we cannot enable them to reach their full potential when they are witnessing communities being torn apart over whose lives matter,”said State Director Andy Gussert in a press release. “We need our youth to know: You matter, your dreams matter, and your life matters.”

The action plan addresses what the Boys and Girls club will do within the club, community, and its institutions, as well on the individuals and leadership level.

“We must plan, strategize, organize and mobilize around policies to change to address racial disparities,” said Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys & Girls Clubs. “We need to work with our mayors, county officials and law enforcement to review use of force policies and report out on real reforms.”

Wisconsin clubs serve more youth per person than any other state in the country, with 154 locations across 58 cities. It's the largest organization in the state serving children outside of the public school system.

Over 144,000 youth use the sites each year, and seven out over every ten club kids from across the state are a racial or ethnic minority.

“We will look deeply and challenge ourselves, our team members and our Boards to recognize and understand the built-in advantages of being White in our society,” said Greg Lemke-Rochon, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley. “Our work will not be easy, but we are committed ensuring all our young people have an equitable chance to reach their full potential.”

The action steps state that it is ultimately the youth that will help them move forward.

“This is a pivotal moment in our history. Everyone has the opportunity to choose how they participate, but no one has the choice of whether or not they are a participant,” said Karen DeSanto, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin.“Statements against racism are hollow when void of action.”