WIAA releases guidance for summer activities

The WIAA released guidelines late Thursday morning for schools taking advantage of the 30 day summertime coaching contact period starting July 1st.

The guidelines were a collaborative effort between the WIAA, the Governor's Office, Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Health Services, along with guidance from the CDC and NFHS.

"The WIAA believes it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes in grades 6-12 to return to

organized physical activity and build team relationships with their peers and coaches," they said in the 16 page document.

Each school will be asked to work with local and tribal health departments to determine if it is indeed safe to return to play.

"WIAA’s goal for this summer coaching contact is to allow students to participate in scholastic athletics and activities in

any and all situations where it can be done safely," they said.

Many of the guidelines center around keeping proper social distancing, encouraging proper hygiene, cleaning of equipment, and use of face coverings.