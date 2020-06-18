The ACLU of Wisconsin makes statement supporting Supreme Court decision

Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The ACLU of Wisconsin has made a statement following the Supreme Court decision to uphold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Chris Ott made the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s affirmation of the DACA program brings much-needed stability to a community that has dealt with constant uncertainty and distress for the last three years. This decision will allow the more than 700,000 Dreamers nationwide -- 8,000 of whom live in Wisconsin -- to continue to fully contribute to their communities, become valued employees, pursue higher education, and serve in our nation’s armed force. The Trump administration’s effort to eliminate DACA has always been motivated by politics, not based on the Constitution. While DACA remains intact for now, our leaders must do more to protect immigrants by reforming the immigration system, refusing to work with ICE, and creating a meaningful pathway to citizenship for undocumented individuals.”

DACA gives undocumented individuals brought to the US as children temporary protection from deportation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court declared President's Trump's attempts to end DACA unconstitutional, and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.