Swastika on UW-Madison campus being investigated

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW police are investigating after someone found graffiti displaying a swastika outside Grainger Hall on Thursday.

It was on a column at the entrance of University Avenue and Park Street.

The university sent a letter to students, faculty and staff at the Wisconsin School of Business condemning the use of "this hateful symbol."

"We value a diverse community where all members are able to participate fully as students and employees. This includes feeling safe, welcomed, valued, and supported," the letter says.

UW Facilities Planning & Management has removed the graffiti.