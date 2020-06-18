Stevens Point implements open container ordinance to help some downtown businesses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) --A lot of downtown businesses throughout Stevens Point and in the downtown area have been hit hard because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the city is coming up with a way to help the downtown businesses that offer alcoholic beverage sales.

Most businesses in the downtown area that do offer the alcoholic beverage sales do not have enough space to safely accommodate people to sit inside of their establishments. Many of these businesses rely on filling each seat to make the profits needed to continue each month.

To assist these businesses, the city is allowing open container in its downtown area to help boost food and drink sales to maintain customer count while giving residents a relaxed option.

"Something in between the takeout option and the dine-in option; it’s not designed to let people go drinking at all hours all around downtown, but if you want to come downtown and grab something to eat and a beer for your dinner you can do that now.”

You can walk anywhere downtown and to nearby parks in the area with the an open container.

“Keeping people from having to be inside during this time is huge. Keeping not only staff safe and customers safe, but making sure everybody is comfortable all the way through.”

The ordinance will run from noon to 9pm Monday-Wednesday, giving businesses flexibility to offer more beverage services.

The ordinance will end October 16th if all goes well.