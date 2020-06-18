SeniorSendoff: Carly Knutson, Pittsville and Luke Hahn, Marathon

Congratulations to Carly Knutson of Pittsville and Luke Hahn of Marathon.

Carly ran in cross country, played basketball and was set to return for a second year of softball this spring.

She also participated in a youth apprenticeship in the metal fabrication shot at Innovative Machine Specialists in Marshfield.

She's headed to MSTC for her degree as an industrial mechanical technician.

Luke Hahn played football, basketball, baseball, and was on the track team as well. High jump was his favorite event.

Luke is headed to Green Bay in the fall, where he'll study physical therapy.

Congratulations to both of you and best of luck in the fall.