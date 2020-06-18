SeniorSendoff: Caitlyn Lassa, Mosinee

Congratulations to Caitlyn Lassa of Mosinee High School.

Caitlyn is a three sport athlete at Mosinee, plying volleyball, basketball and soccer.

She actually got her start in all three sports when she was in fifth grade.

She also plays summer volleyball and indoor winter soccer.

Not only does Caitlyn love to play those sports, she loves to coach and teach them too.

She spends time coaching youth volleyball, participating in the Little Dribblers program, and refereeing during the youth summer soccer season.

She's also an excellent student, finishing her time with a 4.0 GPA.

Caitlyn is headed to Northcentral Technical College in the fall, where she'll study nursing.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck in the fall.