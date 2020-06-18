Schofield to take legal action against mobile home park owner, leaving residents on edge

Schofield, Wis. (WAOW) -- After almost losing their homes in the winter of 2018 residents at Hidden Estate Park, previously known as Northern Mobile Home park, are again on left on edge.

"He is getting nothing done and this is our home, this is where we want to stay, we want to be able to have somewhere to live," said one resident.

Schofield City Council voted to take the owner Chris Reeves to court earlier this week.

Their records show he did not apply for a 2020 license and hasn't paid bills to the city and county.

Documents showed the park owes $66,700 in taxes to Marathon County for the last two years. The City of Schofield is owed $33,400 in property taxes, nearly $9,000 in parking fees and just over $18,000 for the razing of six units within the park.

The mayor of Schofield Kraig Hoen said they made numerous attempts to reach Reeves.

However in a text message Reeves tells WAOW "The city has not called me once, nor my counsel."

WAOW also knocked on the property manager's office at the park but there was no answer.

Now, residents have unanswered questions.

"We just went through this last year and couple years ago and the same thing again," a resident said. "All we are trying to do is to keep our home, but the owners don't want to do their part, so how are we going to be able to keep our home?"

Reeves said he feels like there is nothing wrong with the park and that it is "in better shape now than when he found it." He also said residents should be grateful he stopped collecting rent for a few months.

"I stopped sending them in because they weren't cashing them and we don't have no lease or nothing," another resident said.

"He needs to get it together, it's not fair to us tenants, and it's not fair to anyone here," a resident said.

Residents say they consider the mobile home park their home and they do not want to go anywhere else.

As for the money Reeves owes to the city, he says he will be wiring the it this week.