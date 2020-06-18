Residents spot truck in the water in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've been out boating or kayaking on Lake Wausau near the Eagles Club then you've probably come across a couple of buoys and the top of a truck. It's been here for three months, long after the ice has thawed.

But how long will it stay out here? Well, that's up to the truck owner.

We first told you about the truck through the ice back on March 10 and then police had told us the person had 30 days to get it out.

News 9 talked to the Wisconsin DNR to see what if anything will be done.

The DNR says as of right now the truck being in the water should not have any negative effects on the fish, however, the case has changed hands in the DNR's bureau so they were unable to get be someone to answer more of my questions.

As long as the truck is out here News 9 will continue to look for answers.