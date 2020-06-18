Quite warm today, then a cool down

Today: Mostly sunny and warm again.

High: 86 Wind: South 10-18

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers or isolated storms after midnight.

Low: 63 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers or storms, especially around Wausau or farther east.

High: 79 Wind: West 5-10

One more warm and sunny day and then it looks like a cloudier trend will be in the region for a few days. Some rain chances will develop as well, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor weekend plans.

Today will be a lot like yesterday. The only change is that the high temperature will be a degree or two warmer. Otherwise we will experience mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south at 10 to 18 mph.

A weak cold front will drift in from the west late tonight. A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm could move in with the front after midnight, especially west of Wausau. The front will then linger over our area on Friday, so a 50% chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm will continue. The highest chance of wet weather on Friday afternoon will likely be around Wausau or areas to the east. With more clouds around, highs on Friday will only be in the upper 70s.

A weak low pressure system will move in from the southwest on Saturday. This will keep the clouds in the area and produce another chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly later in the afternoon. The rain could become a little heavier Saturday night as this system moves through. There is still a chance for some rainy weather early Sunday, then a few breaks of sun should develop in the afternoon. Temps will be comfortable over the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

An upper level trough of low pressure will be over the upper Midwest early next week, and this will produce more chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms. There is a 40% chance of rain on Monday, a 20% chance on Tuesday, and then a 40% chance once again on Wednesday. Most of the rain chances will be in the afternoon or early evening on those days. Highs temps will be in the low to mid 70s, so a few degrees below normal.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 18-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - It was a hot day in the Upper Great Lakes Region. Nine cities in Michigan and Wisconsin reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 90 degrees at Marquette, MI, marked their third straight day of record heat. Severe thunderstorm in the Northern and Central High Plains Region spawned half a dozen tornadoes in Wyoming and Colorado. Wheatridge, CO, was deluged with 2.5 inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)